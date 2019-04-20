PORT MCNEILL, BC – There will be schedule changes for April 27th on the Port McNeill – Alert Bay – Sointula route.

According to a release from BC Ferries, there will be training and drills in Alert Bay on Saturday April 27th, which will delay sailings by an hour.

The 3:15 p.m. sailing will be delayed by one hour, and leave at 4:15 p.m. instead.

The rest of the day’s sailings will be an hour behind the regular schedule.

The training will only be for Saturday, and sailings should be back to normal after.

BC Ferries said they will try to minimize the impact of the training and drills on vessel operations.