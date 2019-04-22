COURTENAY B.C – North Island College has a record $500,000 available in awards for new and returning students.

According to a release from NIC, the college has more than 520 awards worth $515,000 available to students for 2019.

Last year the school only had $412,000 available to 452 students.

The awards are available to both current and future NIC students, including those coming directly from high school, or returning to school to train for a new career.

Students just have to fill out a single application which grants them access to hundreds of awards based on their academic performance, financial need, career interests or community involvement.

Ilona Horgen, NIC Foundation board chair says rewards like these can really help students get to their dream career.

“Not only does it make an immediate difference by supporting students in their education, it makes a lasting difference in our communities as those students become health care professionals, business owners or trades people,” said Horgen.

For those who wish to apply, the application deadline is Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

For more information and to find the online application form, visit foundation.nic.bc.ca/students.