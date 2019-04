Image sourced from the USGS.

PORT ALICE, B.C- The earth shook far west of Port Alice today.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake took place 170 kilometres west of Port Hardy, in the ocean off Vancouver Island’s west coastline. It was 115 miles west of Port Alice.

It occurred at a depth of three kilometres, around 1:27 p.m.

There are no concerns about a tsunami from the earthquake.