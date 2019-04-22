PORT MCNEILL B.C – BC ferries have posted sailing cancellations for the Quadra Queen II to Port McNeill, Alert Bay, and Sointula as it is currently under repair due to an electrical issue.

The Quadra Queen II has cancelled all sailings to Sointula until BC Hydro is able to attend the terminal to repair an electrical issue that is impacting ramp operations.

According to BC Hyrdro the issue is compounded by current tidal conditions that do not allow for ship to shore power operation of the ramp.

BC Ferries is working to resolve the issue and we will keep you informed as soon as more information becomes available.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information visit the Current Conditions web page on bcferries.com or call 1-888-223-3779.