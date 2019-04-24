PORT HARDY, B.C. – The District of Port Hardy is inviting residents to pitch-in tomorrow afternoon.

As part of nation-wide Pitch-In Week, the district is hosting a community clean up at Stink Creek Park from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on April 25.

Mayor Dennis Dugas and council members will be picking up garbage and members of the public are welcome to help out.

Picks, gloves, and garbage bags will be provided.

Pitch-In Week is a nation-wide initiative dedicated to the preservation and sustainable growth of natural ecosystems.

This year (2019) marks the 52nd annual Pitch-In week, where municipalities, communities and volunteers come together to clean up for the environment.

For more information about the Pitch-In Week campaign and other 2019 events, click here.