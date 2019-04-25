CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- A man involved in a major crash last weekend in Campbell River hasn’t been arrested.

That’s according to Staff Sergeant Troy Beauregard of the Campbell River RCMP.

Beauregard was discussing the crash that happened last Sunday afternoon in Campbell River, at the corner of Highway 19a and Shoppers Row.

The incident is believed to have taken place after a car driven by a man swerved while making a right hand turn, while travelling north on the highway.

The car collided with another vehicle with a driver and one passenger, who were heading southbound.

Police say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. All three people were sent to hospital, though there were no life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, Beauregard told the MyCampbellRiverNow.com newsroom that the investigation into the crash is “well underway”.

Officers spoke with the suspect driver at the scene, and more follow-up is being done. Beauregard said that other materials and information are being gathered, with a report to crown counsel being compiled.

However, a relative of the man who was driving the car that swerved has told the newsroom that he has been suffering from mental health issues, and is not in police custody. The relative believed it would be better for the man to be in custody, where he could receive help and not endanger any other drivers.

Asked about that concern, Beauregard said that officers are limited to rules of law.

“We have to ensure each matter is taken separately, and there are certain rules and law that dictate when a person should be in custody, and when they should not, or when they can or cannot be,” said Beauregard.

“So, all those things would be evaluated and looked at, at the time, and there are just certain things that we are limited in what we can and cannot do.”

He asked for anyone with information to contact the detachment, as it could be used to pass along to crown counsel.

Beauregard was unsure if the man would be allowed to drive at the moment, but confirmed he was not any under conditions to remain in the Campbell River area.

There is no timeline on when the report to the crown will be finished.