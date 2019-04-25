COURTENAY, B.C- A high school student in the Comox Valley is in hospital after being attacked this week.

According to the fifteen-year old’s mother, the assault took place between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., on the trail between Valley View Drive and Valley View Elementary School, between the blackberry bushes.

The mother said her daughter was attacked from behind, and didn’t see who was involved in what happened. The trail is used by both elementary school students and students who attend Mark Isfeld High School.

Speaking to the MyComoxValleyNow.com newsroom, she said she wanted people who knew what had happened to come forward, and that she believed four teenage boys and girls had attacked her.

“They smashed her head into a rock,” the mother said.

“Hit and kicked her multiple times. She was hit so hard she lost consciousness and woke up 10 minutes later all on her own. Because the hit was so hard her vision went blurry before passing out so she only remembers hearing boy and girl voices, seeing four sets of feet. She could remember the pants and shoes they were wearing, and that one of them had long hair and was wearing a toque.”

The mother also said that her daughter had been threatened over the weekend by an unknown number, and the identity of the person who uses that unknown number has been determined. Bullying has been a problem for her daughter throughout the school year.

“We recently had to change her cell number because of previous threats,” she said.

“‘You’re not worth living,’ ‘You should just kill yourself’ Stuff like that gets thrown out regularly like it has no meaning anymore.”

According to SD71 spokesperson Mary Lee, the matter is being looked into by police. The school district is offering assistance where needed, and the student’s wellbeing is at the forefront of the district’s concerns. Support is being offered to both the student, and the rest of the student body.

The RCMP have released more information about the incident. According to a news release from the detachment, the suspects are all described as four teenagers.

The first one was wearing baggy blue jeans and “Vans” shoes. The second had long blonde hair and black and white checkered shoes, the third had brown pants, and the fourth had white shoes and black and white pants.

“This is a busy time of day, lots of people likely travelling to and from the area schools,” said Constable Monika Terragni, spokesperson for the Comox Valley RCMP.

“We are hoping that someone saw what happened, or even saw a group of teenagers matching the description provided by the victim.”

If anyone has any information, they should call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321, and refer to file 2018-7385. If anyone wishes to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca/.