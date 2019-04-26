NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, BC – The provincial government is providing $265, 000 to help northern Vancouver Island communities reduce the risk of wildfires.

According to a release from the provincial government, this round of grants is part of the $6 million in funding through the Community Resiliency Investment grants that have been provided to 85 municipalities, regional districts, and First Nations throughout BC.

North Island recipients include Campbell River, Homalco First Nation, Regional District of Mount Waddington, and the Strathcona Regional District:

Campbell River will receive $25, 000 to help with FireSmart-related education and planning initiatives

Homalco First Nation is receiving $20, 460 to help with FireSmart education and cross training

Regional District of Mount Waddington is receiving $20, 286 to help with FireSmart education, planning, inter-agency planning initiatives, and FireSmart activities on private land

Strathcona Regional District will receive $200, 000 for FireSmart education and planning initiatives.

The Community Resiliency Investment program was first established in September 2018 with $50 million to assist local governments and First Nations to lower the wildfire risk around their communities.

The program lets communities apply for funding to cover up to 100% of a wildfire risk reduction project. Eligible applicants who face a lower wildfire risk can apply for up to $25, 000. Applicants with a demonstrated higher wildfire risk can apply for up to $100, 000.

The Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) administers the Community Resiliency Investment program and process grant applications.

The deadline for the next application intake is October 18th of this year. For more information on the application process, visit the UBCM website.