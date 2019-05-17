A boil water advisory will be in place starting on May 25th due to work on Sayward's water treatment plant and reservoir. (Steve Johnson, Pexels)

SAYWARD, BC – Water service will be shut-off on Saturday May 25th throughout Sayward.

According to an announcement from the village office, water service will be shut off from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tony Leggat, the village’s public works foreman, said in the announcement service will be disrupted to allow the hookup of a new water treatment plant and reservoir.

A boil water notice will also be in place as of 9:00 a.m. on Saturday May 25th. The boil water notice will be in place until further notice.

The village is advising residents and property owners to turn off power to hot water tanks to avoid damage to residents’ element.

Should residents have further questions, they are asked to contact the village’s public works department at 250-203-4792.