A Grieg Seafood truck with a live tank went off to the side of the road along the Zeballos Forest Service Road. (supplied by Ernie Smith)

ZEBALLOS, BC – A Grieg Seafood truck with a live tank reportedly went off the road early Friday morning.

Ernie Smith, a Zeballos resident said they were held up at the Zeballos Forest Service Road (FSR) while the truck was being lifted onto two tow trucks by an excavator.

According to him, the Grieg Seafood truck had gone off the road and into the ditch at the ten kilometre mark on the FSR. Smith said the driver was fine, and the live fish were pumped out and secured.

We have reached out to Grieg Seafood. Their comment is forthcoming.