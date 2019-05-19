PORT MCNEILL, BC – The Port McNeill-Alert Bay-Sointula route will have another schedule adjustment for Saturday May 25th.

According to an announcement from BC Ferries, the 3:15 p.m. sailing for the route will be delayed an hour and will leave at 4:15 p.m.

The rest of the afternoon’s sailings will operate an hour later than the regular schedule.

The adjustment is due to ongoing crew training and safety drills.

BC Ferries added in the announcement they will try to minimize the impact of the training drills on the rest of Saturday’s sailings.