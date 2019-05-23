VANCOUVER ISLAND, BC – Doug Bradley is looking for a man named Dave.

According to an interview Bradley did with Black Press, he watched the moon landing with Dave and five Americans outside of the US embassy near Bonn, Germany.

Bradley was able to locate some of the American travellers, but he is still looking for Dave.

He said he doesn’t have a last name for Dave.

Bradley said he was backpacking through Europe with his sister when he met Dave and the five others, after which they all stayed at the Bonn Youth Hostel.

He said he wanted to find Dave and the other travellers to have a reunion.

We have reached out to Doug Bradley for more details. We will add information as he responds.