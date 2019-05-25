PORT HARDY, B.C – Port Hardy council is seeking community input to determine what regulations should be in place to allow or prohibit short-term vacation rentals.

On the town’s website, a servey has been created to allow the public to voice their opinions on whether or not short term rentals should be allowed in Port Hardy, before council makes a decision.

A short-term vacation rental (STVR) is the use of a dwelling, or any portion of it, as a rental unit for a period of less than 30 days.

According to the city, STVR’s are currently only permitted in commercial zones as tourist accommodations. Residential zones currently permit bed and breakfasts but do not permit STVR’s in residential dwellings, secondary suites, carriage homes, etc.

The Community Consultative Committee reviewed short term vacation rentals in Port Hardy and made recommendations based on policies in similar communities that have regulated STVR’s.

To give your input on short term vacation rentals the city asks that you complete the survey, which can be found here.