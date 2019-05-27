Photo of the recalled Chicken product (Sourced from a Canadian Food Inspection Agency release)

OTTAWA, ON – Certain Compliments brand chicken strips are being recalled due to the possibility of salmonella.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a release that the following products are being recalled due to possible salmonella poisoning:

Compliments Chicken Strips and Breaded Chicken Cutlettes, Uncooked in 907g packaging.

This recall was triggered by findings by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry has removed recalled product from the marketplace.