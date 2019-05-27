Jordan Holling on Highway 19 in the Campbellton area at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Monday, October 16, 2017. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP

CAMPBELL, RIVER, B.C. – The search continues for a Campbell River teen who has been missing for more than a year-and-a-half.

The Campbell River RCMP along with the family of Jordan Holling are renewing their plea to the public, hoping anyone with information about the disappearance of the missing teenager will come forward.

On Oct. 15, 2017, Jordan left work at a Campbell River A&W and went to a friend’s home on 16th Avenue in Campbell River. He left there sometime between 1:00 and 2:00 a.m. to walk a short distance to his home.

He never arrived home that night and did not show up for work later that day.

According to the Campbell River RCMP, the last sighting of Jordan was on Highway 19 in the Campbellton area at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

At the time of his disappearance, Jordan was 17 years old.

He is described as being 5’11” tall and 145 pounds.

He had shaggy brown hair, wore glasses and was last seen wearing a grey long sleeved sweat shirt, black pants and black shoes with white soles.

The disappearance is being described as out of character for Jordan.

“Locating Jordan is still very much a priority for the Campbell River RCMP, his welfare is of the utmost importance to us, his family and friends, and the community,” said Corporal Chad Murray of the Campbell River RCMP.

“We are asking the public to assist us in locating Jordan Holling. If anyone knows anything that might bring Jordan home, please contact the police immediately.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jordan Holling, please contact the Campbell River RCMP. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. (8477).

This May 25, the RCMP encourages you to visit canadasmissing.ca and help bring our missing children home.