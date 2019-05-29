According to an announcement from the village office, the evacuation order on five remaining properties in Zeballos will be lifted on June 1st. (supplied by the Village of Zeballos)

ZEBALLOS, BC – The evacuation order on the last few properties will finally be lifted.

On June 1st, the whole Village of Zeballos will be deemed safe enough for residents to come back to.

The village lifted the evacuation order for a majority of the properties in the area early in May, with five still under the order.

According to a notice from the village office, the evacuation order will be lifted at midnight on June 1st.

The notice added that an evacuation order may be re-issued if deemed necessary.

The evacuation order will be lifted for the following properties:

102, 104, and 106 Maquinna Ave.

206 Pandora Cresc.

402-B Ferris Road

404 Ferris Road

406 Ferris Road

Village staff continue to work with Emergency Management BC (EMBC) on mitigation plans.

Mayor Julie Colborne has said there are still risks for the community, but that things are looking up as they work on safety strategies.