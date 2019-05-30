Phishing scams are becoming more frequent, according to Shaw. (Gerd Altmann, Pixabay)

NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, BC – Another day, another scam.

Several residents Have reported that a fraudulent email claiming it is from Shaw is making the rounds.

The email claims there is a problem with customers’ payment authorization, and that account information must be updated right away.

Chethan Lakshman, vice-president of external affairs at Shaw, wrote in an emailed statement that phishing scams are looking more and more authentic. Unfortunately, they’ve also become more sophisticated and harder to detect recently.

He warned that people should be more vigilant so as not to fall victim to a scam.

“Shaw takes email security seriously, and we strongly encourage our customers to be wary of emails that come from an unknown sender and ask for personal information,” Lakshman wrote.

“Customers can visit the Shaw website for more information on identifying phishing or scam emails.”

Lakshman also encouraged customers to report suspicious emails to reportspam@shaw.ca so staff can investigate further.

Visit Shaw’s community website for more information on phishing scams.