SAYWARD, BC – Sayward’s chief administrative officer (CAO) position is seeing a shakeup.

Paul Carver was hired in 2018 but according to a release from the village office, he is leaving the post immediately.

In the meantime, the CAO before Carver, John France, will be re-hired to help with the transition until a new person can fill the position.

The village release noted that the council wanted to move forward in a different direction with a new CAO. A decision about a new officer will be made shortly.

The village’s mayor John MacDonald wrote in the release that Carver was instrumental in moving along the village’s plans for the waterfront treatment project, among other contributions.

“I would like to acknowledge the work done by Mr. Carver on the progress on our new water treatment plant, the trail project, and several other village initiatives,” Mayor MacDonald wrote in the release.

“On behalf of Council, I would like to thank Paul for all his hard work and contributions to the betterment of the village. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

We have reached out to Mayor MacDonald for more information. His comment is forthcoming.