CAMPBELL RIVER, BC – Ending gender-based violence is still a top priority for the province.

In a release, the provincial government announced that 48 community-based projects across BC will be receiving funding from the Minister’s Advisory Council on Indigenous Women’s Giving Voice program.

Giving Voice provides grants to community groups that create diverse and relevant programs that address the issue of gender-based violence, as well as explore community solutions.

The grants range from $2, 500 to 16, 000. This year’s successful project proposals were selected to reach a mix of urban, rural and remote communities on and off reserve.

The projects also highlight different stages of the movement to end gender-based violence, from building up awareness, to training and skills development, and community mobilization.

One of the recipients for this year is the North Island Métis Association, based in Campbell River.

The Giving Voice is giving the organization a grant for their Wearing the Spirits of Our Ancestors initiative, which is a gathering circle where participants share Métis knowledge and traditions, and learn about healthy women’s roles in the past and the future.

“Ending gender-based violence is a priority for our government. We know Indigenous women and girls are disproportionately affected by gendered violence. Giving Voice is finding community-based solutions and paving the way for change. This initiative is critical on the path to reconciliation,” Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity Mitzi Dean wrote in the release.

In all, priority is given to initiatives that focus on ending violence, support wellness broadly and holistically, and serve communities with limited access to services.