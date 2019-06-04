Recipients (from left to right) Janet Moody-Lackey, Brent McIntosh, Susanne Sampson and Frank Niscak, Mary Pat Thompson( Photo submitted)

COURTENAY, B.C- Three retired North Island College faculty members from the Comox Valley have been honoured with Emeritus designations.

Brent McIntosh, Susanne Sampson and Frank Niscak were presented with their designations at NIC’s year end celebration on May 31st.

The chair of NIC’s Emeritus committee, Laurie Tulloch said the designations showcase the work members have done over the years.

“It’s an opportunity to recognize the incredible work that our staff do and the impact they have on the lives of their students, co-workers and the NIC community,” said Tulloch.

Brent McIntosh’s career at NIC spanned nearly 30 years. McIntosh went on to become NIC’s first distributed learning coordinator, helping to integrate new teaching and learning models to improve access for students across the region.

McIntosh retired in 2017, but continues to work with NIC to assist with curriculum review and program development.

Susanne Sampson retired from NIC in 2018 after 26 years teaching in the School of Fine Art and Design, both in fine arts and interactive media. She was responsible for developing NIC’s first Graphic Design diploma and the initial interactive media programs.

Frank Niscak also taught in NIC’s interactive media programs and was fundamental in the development of the Mobile Application Development certificate and the Web and Mobile Application Development diploma.

Also recognized at the ceremony were Mary Pat Thompson, a former Education Assistant Indigenous Focus instructor from Port Alberni, and Janet Moody-Lackey, a former counsellor, advisor and chair of student services in Campbell River.

Emeritus nominations are put forward by NIC faculty, support and administrative staff. To be eligible, recipients must have worked at NIC for at least 10 years, demonstrated teaching, service or research excellence and contributed significantly to student success or the educational community.