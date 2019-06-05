PORT MCNEILL, BC – This weekend will see some ferry sailing schedule changes.

On Saturday afternoon sailings for the Port McNeill-Alert Bay-Sointula route will be adjusted to accommodate additional training and drills for crews.

Besides training and drills, BC Ferries also wants to accommodate North Island Secondary’s 2019 graduating class and their families.

BC Ferries added the schedule will only be for that Saturday evening.

June 8th departure schedule is as follows: