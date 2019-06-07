The provincial government asks residents on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands to conserve water as drought conditiosn set in. (Skitterphoto, Pexels)

VANCOUVER ISLAND, BC – Vancouver Island is experiencing drought conditions.

As such, the province is asking islanders to conserve water.

The province has announced a Level 3 drought rating for Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, due to the continued warm and dry weather.

A Level 3 drought conditions calls for voluntary water use reductions for all surface water and groundwater users. This includes residents, industry, farmers, and municipalities.

Some streams are backed by storage reservoirs, but several important salmon streams are approaching critical flows. This means flows are dropping too low for ecosystems and fish, including juvenile trout and salmon.

The province is encouraging water users to observe local water conservation bylaws within their municipalities and regional districts.

If voluntary use reductions aren’t enough, the province says it will consider regulating water usage. This could include temporary suspension for water licences or short-term approvals to restore flows to minimum critical levels in affected streams.

Here are a few conservation tips.

At home:

limit outdoor watering

do not water during the heat of the day or when it is windy

plant drought-tolerant vegetation

shorter showers

do not leave tap water running

install water-efficient showerheads, taps, and toilets

On farms:

use an irrigation scheduling program that uses real-time weather data

schedule irrigation to match crop needs and soil storage capacity

improve water-system efficiencies and check for leaks

focus on high-value crops and livestock

In industry: