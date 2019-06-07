The provincial government announced that a stretch of Highway 19 between Sayward and Campbell River will have a passing lane by spring 2020. (Ryan McGuire, Pixabay)

CAMPBELL RIVER, BC – A new passing lane is coming to Highway 19 near Campbell River.

The new lane will be 900 metres long southbound, about 25 kilometres north of Campbell River, near Roberts Lake.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena says the passing lane will make sure the drive along the section is safer, quicker, and more reliable.

“Highway 19 between Campbell River and Sayward is a busy corridor, but it’s a two-lane highway,” says Trevena.

“This new southbound passing lane will provide a safe opportunity for drivers to pass slower-moving vehicles, which is an important safety upgrade for everyone who travels this route.”

Work will begin this month and will be completed by spring of next year.

While construction is going on, drivers should expect minor delays. The stretch of highway will be single-alternating traffic and will have a reduced speed limit.