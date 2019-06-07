Island Health has seen an increase in their measles vaccination rate starting in January. (Katja Fuhlert, Pixabay)

VANCOUVER ISLAND, BC – Islanders have responded well to the recent measles outbreak.

According to medical officer Dr. Charmaine Enns, Island Health has administered nearly 9, 000 doses of the MMR vaccine since the beginning of the year.

Since the measles outbreak, vaccinations for the disease have doubled, she said.

“There has been a huge interest and uptake in getting up to date with measles vaccines. This is good. This means kids are getting caught up (with their vaccinations), and some adults as well,” Enns says.

“This is vaccine preventable and it’s a very safe and effective vaccine for a very serious disease and it’s easy to get.

Enns added that if there are residents who still haven’t received their vaccinations, to call their local health unit.

“Especially for the month of June, we have extra clinics in place in schools and in our health units, specifically for the purpose of getting caught up with your measles vaccine.”

For a location of health units across Vancouver Island, click here. For community and school clinic locations and schedules, click here.