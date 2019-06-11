The provincial government is taking steps to help people facing homelessness.

It’s providing grants to support “strong, sustainable planning for local groups and organizations working on the front lines in British Columbia communities.”

The Social Planning and Research Council of British Columbia is getting $6 million for Homelessness Community Action Grants. The government says the grants will also support organizations with a province-wide focus to explore better ways of meeting the needs of particular groups of people that have a higher risk of experiencing homelessness.

“Preventing homelessness is a critical part of TogetherBC: BC’s Poverty Reduction Strategy,” said Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “Through these grants, we will build partnerships with local organizations and help people facing homelessness to prevent it from happening in the first place.”

SPARC BC will be divvying up the grants over the next three years. Organizations will have to go through an application process.

The government says successful applicants will have a project that will build on local resources and knowledge about homelessness and its causes, increase public awareness and support, and respond to gaps in services.

“Local organizations and non-profits are at the front lines of the homelessness crisis, and they have been doing great work creating partnerships to address homelessness at a local level,” said Lorraine Copas, executive director, SPARC BC. “This grant will support the sustainability of the work as they continue to make positive change.”