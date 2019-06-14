A housing needs report project is being spearheaded by the Regional District of Mount Waddington.

Port Hardy council looked at a report from CAO Allison McCarrick at its last meeting. The report pointed out that council needed to pick between one of two options.

The North Island Gazette is reporting that decision was whether or not to allow RDMW to be the project coordinator for the entire District of Port Hardy. Council voted to allow RDMW to take the lead.

The province has asked all municipal governments in BC to have a housing needs report finished by 2022.