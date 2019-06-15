The Power River Watershed Protected Area has a new name.

It’s now called the Hisnit River Watershed Protected Area. The area, which is about 35 kilometres from Kyuquot, has been renamed to recognize Indigenous history and culture.

The BC Government says this region is significant to the Ka:’yu:k’t’h’ and Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations. The Power River Estuary is the location of a former village site called Hisnit. Hisnit is the Che:k’tles7et’h’ name for sockeye and referred to the highly valued Hisnit River sockeye salmon run.

“The name is significant because most species of salmon, the elk herd and monumental cedar have always been in that area,” said Che:k’tles7et’h’ Tyee (Head Hereditary Chief) Francis Gillette. “The cedar stand is an important part of our tradition and cultural values, and the reason why Che:k’tles7et’h’ people came to this area in the past.”

“Renaming some of our parks and protected areas to include Indigenous names is one small, but meaningful way to recognize and respect Indigenous culture and their deep connection to traditional lands,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “We are committed to discussing more opportunities for reconciliation with Indigenous communities across the province and will consider more name changes that connect all of us with the history and original cultures of our province.”