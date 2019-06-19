Logo of the Port McNeill Kids in Motion (supplied by Port McNeill Kids in Motion/ Facebook)

PORT MCNEILL, B.C – The Port McNeill summer camp will get to swim for free this year.

The organization asked the city to cover the costs of swimming at the outdoor pool over the summer.

Powell River city council approved the request, and the camp will be attending the pool once per week during the tot swim.

The cost to cover the lessons is $300.

Last year council asked that KIM follow the grant in aid policy before it would waive the cost of using the pool.

Kids in Motion is a non-profit society aiming to make Port McNeill “the best place on the Island to raise kids”.