North Island Seniors Housing Foundation chairperson Gordon Patterson has asked the district for support to build the complex on district-owned lands. (Pexels.com)

PORT HARDY, B.C. – A future seniors housing complex in Port Hardy appears to be gaining traction.

A recent letter from North Island Seniors Housing Foundation chairperson Gordon Patterson asked for support to build the complex on district-owned lands.

Specifically, Patterson asked that the district enter a memorandum of understanding with the foundation, which he says “is a prerequisite to receiving provincial and federal funding to undergo land feasibility studies (suitability to build a senior’s residential facility upon).”

The letter says the memorandum of understanding should include:

Parameters of land transfer and form;

District performance expectations of the NISHF in matters of development; and

NISHF expectations of the district in matters of land use.

Victoria consulting firm City Spaces will act on behalf of the NISHF.

In the letter, Patterson says that this is an exciting project that will benefit our seniors and community wellness as a whole.”

Port Hardy council approved the request at its last meeting.

The foundation’s website says it was created by community leaders, business leaders, stakeholders, and health professionals to facilitate the building of a supportive seniors living facility and for those with disabilities on the North Vancouver Island.