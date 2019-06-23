The Volunteer Transportation Network is looking for drivers who can donate their time and provide transit services in their communities. (Jeshoots, Pexels)

PORT MCNEILL, BC – A volunteer transportation network is looking for drivers.

The Volunteer Transportation Network Program does door-to-door transportation for Mt. Waddington residents who don’t have an alternate mode of transportation or don’t have access to public transit.

The VTN is integrated with the municipal transit system, which allows the program to provide services to smaller communities with limited or no service at all.

The program is meant to provide transportation to medical and dental appointments, access to government and social service agencies, grocery shopping, prescription pick up, and access to employment-related appointments among other things.

The VTN program is currently looking for volunteer drivers in Port McNeill, Port Hardy, Fort Rupert, Coal Harbour, Alert Bay and Sointula.

Those who have a Class 4 or 5 license can volunteer. They must complete a three to four-hour driver’s workshop, which will be taught by an RCMP officer, a BC Ambulance service member, and a VTN transit coordinator.

Volunteer drivers will also be required to provide a driver’s abstract and a criminal background check.

Drivers will be using their own vehicles to provide transportation service in their communities but will be reimbursed monthly for kilometres driven, fuel, and vehicle maintenance.