The Coastal Fire Centre the fire was reported last Thursday, and is now under control and almost out. (Skeeze, Pixabay)

PORT MCNEILL, BC – A small wildfire broke out near Port McNeill, but is ow under control.

According to the Coastal Fire Centre, the fire is located along Keogh Road. The fire is suspected to have been human-caused.

It was discovered last Thursday.

Media officer Donna MacPherson says the fire is “spot-sized”, meaning it’s the smallest type of fire they can identify.

“It was a small fire that was reported to us by industry, and they put it out,” MacPherson said.

She says crews are still patrolling the area to make sure it’s completely out before they update the status and say it’s completely out.

The fire is not a threat to buildings or residents.