The BC government is moving forward with two things it says will help the province’s trucking industry.

Starting Canada Day the container trucking commissioner will have authority to set rates and fuel surcharges. The province says this is designed to help maintain stability, fairness and competitiveness in the sector.

The government is going to repeal the current rates and remuneration provisions from the Container Trucking Regulation to achieve that. In setting rates, the commissioner will be guided by the principles of balancing fair compensation for drivers and ensuring the ongoing competitiveness of the sector.

This action supports the commissioner’s implementation of a new $25 positioning rate to compensate drivers for trips without containers, which currently are unpaid. Drivers will receive the $25 rate supplement to every paid trip-rate container move.

The province says this new rate benefits drivers by recognizing their time spent driving while minimizing industry disruption and enabling effective audit and enforcement by the commissioner.