A few places in the area are getting some unconditional funding from the provincial government.

In total, the province is giving out $110 million which is meant for things like investments in infrastructure, such as water and sewer, and services like policing.

Locally, Alert Bay will see $429,429, Port McNeill is getting $480,930, Port Alice will get $326,590, and Port Hardy is receiving $573,029



“We recognize that local governments need our support to provide many of the services people need to feel safe and thrive in a healthy environment,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “These annual provincial grants help communities pay for expensive infrastructure projects and important community safety and policing services.”

The funding is coming from the Small Community Grants program. It’s for municipalities with less than 20,000 people.