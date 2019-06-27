PORT HARDY, B.C. – Port Hardy will be celebrating Canada’s birthday with kite-flying and coast guard ship tours.

The community’s Canada Day celebration is taking place from noon to 3:00pm at Carrott Park.

A flag ceremony at 12:00pm sharp will kick off festivities.

Other highlights include:

  • Port Hardy Fire Department fire truck and Canadian flag display
  • Food Vendors 
  • Myster-O Magic Show at 2:00pm
  • Coast Guard ship tours
  • Fly a Kite – build and fly your own kite! Face painting & photo booth
  • Literacy Bus
  • Bear Smart Port Hardy

A ‘Toonie’ Swim is being held from 3:00 to 4:30pm at the Port Hardy Aquatic Centre.