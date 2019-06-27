Port Hardy hosting Canada Day party at Carrot Park
Canadian flag (stock image)
PORT HARDY, B.C. – Port Hardy will be celebrating Canada’s birthday with kite-flying and coast guard ship tours.
The community’s Canada Day celebration is taking place from noon to 3:00pm at Carrott Park.
A flag ceremony at 12:00pm sharp will kick off festivities.
Other highlights include:
- Port Hardy Fire Department fire truck and Canadian flag display
- Food Vendors
- Myster-O Magic Show at 2:00pm
- Coast Guard ship tours
- Fly a Kite – build and fly your own kite! Face painting & photo booth
- Literacy Bus
- Bear Smart Port Hardy
A ‘Toonie’ Swim is being held from 3:00 to 4:30pm at the Port Hardy Aquatic Centre.