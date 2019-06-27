PORT HARDY, B.C. – Port Hardy will be celebrating Canada’s birthday with kite-flying and coast guard ship tours.

The community’s Canada Day celebration is taking place from noon to 3:00pm at Carrott Park.

A flag ceremony at 12:00pm sharp will kick off festivities.

Other highlights include:

Port Hardy Fire Department fire truck and Canadian flag display

Food Vendors

Myster-O Magic Show at 2:00pm

Coast Guard ship tours

Fly a Kite – build and fly your own kite! Face painting & photo booth

Literacy Bus

Bear Smart Port Hardy

A ‘Toonie’ Swim is being held from 3:00 to 4:30pm at the Port Hardy Aquatic Centre.