It was an interesting Annual Report for the Town of Port McNeill. That’s because only one councillor remains from the last council.

So the report for 2018 was presented Monday night mostly by councillors who played no part in the numbers. The report highlighted things like finishing the stormwater assessment and mapping project. The town has applied for a $6.5 million federal grant to upgrade the system.

On the revenue side, the North Island Community Forest Partnership made $3.1 million in sales that will be shared by Port McNeill, Port Hardy, and Port Alice. On top of that Port McNeill Fire Rescue earned more than $100,000 renting out gear and crew to the province to fight the Zeballos wildfire.