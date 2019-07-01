Gourlay was killed in a hiking accident Saturday. (Photo supplied by Little Qualicum Cheeseworks and MooBerry Winery/Facebook)

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C – Clarke Gourlay was killed in a mountaineering accident on Saturday.

Gourlay was the founder of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks, Morningstar Farm, and was also the Director for the Regional District of Nanaimo Area G.

A post on the Little Qualicum Cheeseworks and MooBerry Winery Facebook page says he was killed in a mountaineering incident in Strathcona Provincial Park Saturday night.

The post also said Gourlay’s “energy, passion, and drive were infectious and, along with Nancy, an incredibly involved and supportive family, a dedicated staff team, and a great community, Clarke built this business into what it is today.”

His wife Nancy says a board has been set up at the farm’s location for people to stop and share memories of Clarke.

She also says instead of leaving flowers, donations to the Campbell River Search and Rescue would be appreciated.

The Facebook post added that “He will be remembered dearly by the innumerable people he reached in his many circles and he is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy Gourlay, his mother Dorothy Gourlay, his sons Kevin Gourlay, John Gourlay and Raymond (& Rebecca) Gourlay, and his grandchildren Kieran and Dahlia.”

Clarke Gourlay lived in District Area G for over 18 years before was elected as the Regional District Director back in 2018.