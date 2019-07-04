The government says record numbers of British Columbians are sharing their views on whether the province should continue observing daylight saving time.

Only a week in and more than 158,000 responses to the online survey have been collected.

“It’s clear there is no shortage of views on how we should observe time in British Columbia,” said Premier John Horgan. “I’m very pleased so many people have already taken part in this engagement to help determine the best way forward for B.C., and I encourage everyone to take the survey and let us know what they think.”

The response to the daylight saving time survey has exceeded that of several recent initiatives. For comparison, 19,291 surveys were completed in the seven days following the launch of the engagement on cannabis regulations.

The survey will be available until 4:00pm on July 19th.