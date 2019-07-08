Pauline Bernard recieved the The Health Care Hero award because of her vision to create a chronic disease management unit with a range of specialized services located at one clinic in Campbell River. (Photo supplied by Vancouver Island Health)

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C – Vancouver Island Health has been recognized at the 2019 BC Health Care Awards.

The Vancouver Island Health team received a Health Care Hero award and a Gold Apple in the Collaborative Solutions category.

The Health Care Hero award was given to frontline nurse, nurse clinician, diabetes educator, and administrator Pauline Bernard.

She was given the award because of her vision to create a chronic disease management unit with a range of specialized services located at one clinic in Campbell River.

The Gold Apple Award for Collaborative Solutions was shared between Island Health, BC Emergency Health Services(BCEHS), SOLID Outreach and the Lookout Housing and Health Society.

Island Health joined with the other organizations to develop a model for supervised consumption service in the greater Victoria area that integrates primary care, mental health, substance use, and supervised consumption services all under one roof.

The Harbour Community Health and Wellness Centre is the first supervised consumption service within Island Health, and the first in Canada to fully integrate paramedics as part of a cohesive care team.

Island Health President and CEO Kathy MacNeil says it’s great to see the awards given to organizations in B.C.

“Their talent, drive to find solutions, and passion for the people we serve helps us to continually raise the bar in pursuit of health care excellence. Congratulations to Pauline and to everyone involved in the Harbour Supervised Consumption Service project for this well-deserved recognition.”

For more information on the BC Health Care Awards, click here.