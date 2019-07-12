It’s going to be a first for the Port Hardy Library and the Port Hardy Pride Society.

The organizations are coming together for Storytime Drag: Featuring Kings, Queens, and In-betweens. Taking place during Filomi Days, Storytime Drag will feature stories, hands-on crafting, and face-painting creations with a pirate theme.

“We are so excited to be hosting the North Island’s first Drag Storytime,” says VIRL’s North Island Customer Services Librarian, Laura Kaminker. “As well as promoting equality, diversity, and welcoming spaces, these events are lot of fun for the whole family. I encourage everyone to come down to the library — you’ll love it!”

The library says Storytime Drags are becoming more common in libraries across Canada and have been extremely popular in VIRL branches for the past couple of years.

One of the main goals of these storytimes is to help foster an inclusive and open society by inviting members of the LGBTQ2+ community into the library to help destigmatize perceptions about what it means to be LGBTQ2+ in Canada today.

It’s happening next Saturday, July 20th, at 10:00am You can learn more about it at the library’s website.