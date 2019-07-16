A GoFundMe page has been set up 21-year-old Nick Major after he died from rabies.

The B.C Ministry of Health says the Parksville Taekwondo instructor came into contact with a bat in mid-May before passing away last week.

His mom Carmen shared a post to the Cascadia Martial Arts Parksville Facebook page

on Saturday.

“It’s with broken hearts we said goodbye to our precious angel Nick Major who left us peacefully this morning at 6:28 a.m.”

The post went on to say that Major will “continue to be with us & watch over in spirit. He will forever be in our hearts.”

“We would like to thank everyone for all your prayers & love for Nicholas & our family during this hard time. Please continue to love & support each other as we face the shock & sorrow from this huge loss. He was an amazing & wonderful young man loved by so many.”

The GoFundMe page was created by Cascadia Martial Arts, in an effort to help the family.

The latest update on the page says “ the funds we have raised can help arrange funerals costs and provide time for his family to grieve.If you are able to provide some further donations, it would be so appreciated. Nick will forever be remembered by all of us.”

The GoFundMe campaign has currently raised $21,197.

If you would like to donate, click here.