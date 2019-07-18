The North Island Marine Mammal Stewardship Association (NIMMSA) has donated $2000 to repair a hydrophone in Kelsey Bay.

The money is coming from the NIMMSA Conservation Fund, which focuses on non-profit organizations that have conservation benefits to marine life.

The Sayward Futures Society is one of the organizations that was approved for funding.

NIMMSA Administrator Stephanie Puleo says the funding will help upgrade the current hydrophone in Kelsey Bay, and allow residents to listen to whales both in-person and online.

“They had previously had one installed, however, it had a very noisy power supply, this will allow them to get a newer power, supply that it is quieter, that way it doesn’t affect being able to hear whale communication.”

“They will be making it so it has the capability for streaming the hydrophone audio, basically, they’re enhancing and resurrecting the old hydrophone that was installed.”

Puleo adds that the new hydrophone is an important part of a monitoring network as well.

“In an area that currently been silent, this is going to allow to listen in and hear what’s happening when these whales are moving and transitioning into that specific area.”

