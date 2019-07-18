The Comox Strathcona Waste Management is looking for volunteers to help with an illegal dumping cleanup this weekend.

The cleanup will be hosted by both the CSWM and the Strathcona Regional District.

It will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Mainroad yard in Sayward.

An illegal dumping volunteer will be there to organize a clean-up of several illegal dumping sites around the Sayward area.

The CSWM is looking for volunteers to donate one hour of time between 12:00pm and 4:00pm on either Saturday or Sunday.

To volunteer, call Stephanie Valdal at 250-336-8083 at extension 223, or send an email to svaldal@comoxvalleyrd.ca.