Public transit is about to get better across the province.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, BC premier John Horgan and BC Transit president and chief executive officer Erinn Pinkerton announced more than $79 million in joint funding.

The funding will help purchase 118 new buses for use in communities throughout the province.

The new buses will replace older vehicles and increase the capacity in communities with growing ridership. There will be 10 new long-range electric buses, which are more efficient and have improved accessibility and safety features.

The new buses will support BC Transit’s NextRide technology, as well as closed-circuit television security cameras.

“Our government is committed to making life more affordable for British Columbians, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and investments like this will help us do just that. Working together, we can provide transit that people need and we can put public transit on a solid road towards a truly sustainable future,” Premier John Horgan said.

The provincial government also says the addition of the new buses will help shorten daily commutes and reduce cars on the road.