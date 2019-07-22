A BC Ferries vessel has been docked because of a medical emergency this morning.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall says the Queen of Oak Bay’s 6:25am sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay was delayed by about two hours because of a medical issue involving an employee.

“The vessel is running about two hours behind schedule,” she said this morning. “We are going to cancel a round trip to get it back on time.”

As a result, BC Ferries has cancelled the ship’s 11:05am sailing departing Horseshoe Bay and 1:25pm sailing departing Departure Bay.

Customers with reservations are asked to check-in at the terminals in accordance with the scheduled sailing times, to maintain their reserved status.

BC Ferries says on its website that its goal is to inform its customers as early as possible of any changes to our scheduled sailings.

