The Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations are embarking on the development of a new economic development strategy.

Island Coastal Economic Trust says the strategy is designed to meet the Nation’s changing needs and challenges. Matching funding support will be provided from the Island Coastal Economic Trust’s Economic Development Readiness Program. ICET says the new economic development plan will need extensive consultation.

“This strategic plan will provide guidance for our future economic development priorities, all with a goal of creating sustainable opportunities for our members,” said Steiner Våge Ka:yu:’k’t’h’ / Che:k’tles7et’h’ Director of Community Services.

Beginning with a review of past strategies and current business plans, the process will include workshops, open houses, interviews, and other engagement activities.

“With the majority of our members living outside the Ka:yu:’k’t’h’ / Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations village of Houpsitas, this project requires some unique activities in gathering information and communicating back out to all members,” Våge explained.

One of those unique activities is the development of a ‘graphic novel’, to share the results of the strategy.

“The economic development strategies funding stream of our EDRP program was designed to ensure that communities have the opportunity to define their aspirations and proactively plan for their economic future,” explained ICET Chair Josie Osborne.

“This includes using approaches to engagement, communications, and planning that are best suited to each community. We are excited to see the results of the KCFN’s innovative approach to planning and their renewed economic development strategy.”

The project is expected to get underway shortly with completion anticipated within the year.