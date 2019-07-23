Port McNeill's second 'Rumble on the Runway brings a large crowd to the airport(Photo Supplied by the North Island Timing Association/Facebook)

Over 100 cars showed up to race at Port McNeill’s second of three ‘Rumble on the Runway’ events.

The drag racing is organized by the North Island Timing Association.

Organizers say 134 cars were registered to take part in the racing, which is the maximum amount allowed.

Racers had a wide range of ages who were all looking to earn points in the Sportsman, Pro and Super Pro race categories.

The third and final Rumble on the Runway will happen on the weekend of August 24th-25th.