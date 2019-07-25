A missing Powell River woman has been found.

Taylor Liebich’s family posted to social media they were worried about her health and well-being. She had last been heard from Sunday, but an updated posted from Liebich’s mother today says she is back home.

Although there are few details about Liebich’s absence, she was believed to have been with a man who had connections to both Campbell River and Calgary. The truck they were using, however, was spotted in Powell River and someone called the RCMP.

Linda is thanking everyone for their support and for sharing her posts, saying she believes Taylor never would have been found with that help.