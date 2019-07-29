NIC's Chair IIona Morgn and the vice-chair Garry Griffin(Photo Supplied by North Island College)

The North Island College Foundation Board is welcoming two new members and has re-elected its executive for another year.

The two new members are Donna Cloutier, a NIC alumna and chartered professional accountant with Cloutier Matthews and Colleen Sawyer, who represents the Port Alberni region.

Ilona Horgen was re-elected as chair and Garry Griffin was re-elected as vice-chair for the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Horgan says the board is excited to bring the new directors in.

“We are thrilled to have new directors step up,” said Horgen. “Their experience and passion are extraordinary and will contribute greatly to our shared mission.”

“The new directors bring unique insight, regional knowledge and complement the skills and expertise of the returning directors, who show tremendous commitment to student success” Horgan added.

To learn more about the NIC Foundation call 250-334-5074 or click here.