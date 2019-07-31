A summer storm is expected to bring rain to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast starting on Thursday, August 1st. (supplied by Pexels.com)

Where’s the summer sunshine?

That’s the question with more rain expected to fall on Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada has issued a warning of heavy rainfall across the island and the coast.

It predicts an unseasonably strong Pacific front to drench the island and parts of the south coast starting tomorrow.

The front will tap into subtropical moisture which will amplify the front and help to enhance the rainfall totals.

The main area of rain will begin over west and inland Vancouver Island overnight. The rain is forecast to spread to areas of east Vancouver Island from Nanaimo to the Comox Valley, and over the Sunshine Coast tomorrow morning.

It’s expected that the rain will intensify and become heavy on Thursday afternoon.

The heavy rain will end Thursday night as the front pushes eastward.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said depending on where you are, it could be a pretty good soaking before the long weekend.

“It does appear like it’s going to be west coast Vancouver island more so, however, that being said, over by Powell River you might get some heavy precipitation as well, in through the Comox and Courtenay area there,” he said. “You’re still looking at some fairly wet conditions, 20 to 40 millimetres maybe. Really, the heaviest stuff is on western Vancouver Island.”

In the front’s wake, there will be showers with a risk of thunderstorms and gusty winds on Friday morning.

Sekhon said Powell River could see 40 to 60 millimetres, but notes that there is still some uncertainty as to where the heaviest rain will fall.

He added that more summer-like conditions are on the way.

“We do get into a drier stretch this weekend, luckily, in time for the long weekend,” Sekhon said. “So we are expecting, especially Saturday, Sunday, Monday to be fairly dry (and) sunny, and also highs to be in the mid-20s. We’re looking at near seasonal or above seasonal temperatures this weekend as the ridge builds in.”