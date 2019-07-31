The Ministry of Education recently identified an anomaly in the tabulation of the Grade 12 June exam results. (Skitterphoto, Pexels.com)

High school grads are being assured that all is well when it comes to provincial exam results.

The Ministry of Education recently identified an anomaly in the tabulation of the Grade 12 June exam results.

The Ministry says it has resolved the issue and the revised transcripts will be posted today, July 31st.

Student grades from the June 2019 exams will be accurately reflected on their transcripts.

In a statement, Minister of Education Rob Fleming said he is confident that students and families can now know their grades are correct.

“I know this has caused anxiety for students and their families, and I want to assure them that this will not have an impact on admission to colleges and universities,” he said.

“After the discovery, the ministry contacted all post-secondary institutions in Canada and NCAA institutions in the United States to ensure that no student applications for the fall would be affected.”

Fleming said post-secondary institutions have stated they will ensure the error in data reporting won’t negatively impact any incoming students.

“When the issue was first discovered, I immediately directed ministry staff to work around the clock to identify and fix the issue,” Fleming said in the statement.

“The investigation discovered that human error caused the incident when data was being manually transferred between systems.

“Staff have now checked the updated results for accuracy. System checks and manual spot checks of results at every stage of the process have now confirmed their accuracy. Grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions.”